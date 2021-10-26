Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Target stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Target Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Target traded down -$1.02 on Monday, reaching $259.30. 1081581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2808816. Shares of Target were trading at $259.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $222.26.Target has a 12 month low of $257.51 and a 12 month high of $267.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Target’s today has traded high as $261.51 and has touched $257.51 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Target Earnings and What to expect:

Target last issued its earnings data on August 17th, 2021. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has generated $9.42 earnings per share over the last year ($12.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Earnings for Target are expected to decrease by -2.02% in the coming year, from $12.86 to $12.60 per share. Target has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. Target will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 17th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Target are expected to decrease by -2.02% in the coming year, from $12.86 to $12.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Target is 20.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.33. The P/E ratio of Target is 20.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.01. Target has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Target has a P/B Ratio of 8.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Target (NYSE:TGT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $256.51 And 5 day price change is $8.06 (3.20%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,920,666. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $240.20 and 20 day price change is $26.81 (11.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,908,451. 50 day moving average is $243.47 and 50 day price change is -$2.90 ( -1.10%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,021,113. 200 day moving average is $222.26 and 200 day price change is $64.97 (33.27%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,291,463.

Other owners latest trading in Target :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 29,354 which equates to market value of $6.72M and appx 0.50% owners of Target

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 13,555 which equates to market value of $3.10M and appx 0.40% owners of Target

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 3,249 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.40% owners of Target

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.73% for Target

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING