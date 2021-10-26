Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Earnings results for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. Taylor Morrison Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Taylor Morrison Home will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Taylor Morrison Home stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for TMHC. The average twelve-month price target for Taylor Morrison Home is $35.44 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

Taylor Morrison Home has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.44, Taylor Morrison Home has a forecasted upside of 26.5% from its current price of $28.02. Taylor Morrison Home has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home does not currently pay a dividend. Taylor Morrison Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

In the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,439,593.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by insiders. 90.97% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC



Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

