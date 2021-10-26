Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Earnings results for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity has generated $4.26 earnings per share over the last year ($5.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Earnings for TE Connectivity are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $7.03 per share. TE Connectivity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. TE Connectivity will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TE Connectivity stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for TEL. The average twelve-month price target for TE Connectivity is $152.08 with a high price target of $180.00 and a low price target of $135.00.

TE Connectivity has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity pays a meaningful dividend of 1.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TE Connectivity has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of TE Connectivity is 46.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TE Connectivity will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.45% next year. This indicates that TE Connectivity will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

In the past three months, TE Connectivity insiders have sold 42,630.78% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $34,708.00 in company stock and sold $14,831,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of TE Connectivity is held by insiders. 89.51% of the stock of TE Connectivity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL



Earnings for TE Connectivity are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $7.03 per share. The P/E ratio of TE Connectivity is 29.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of TE Connectivity is 29.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. TE Connectivity has a PEG Ratio of 2.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TE Connectivity has a P/B Ratio of 5.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

