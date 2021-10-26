Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Earnings results for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($5.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teladoc Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.53) to ($1.59) per share. Teladoc Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Teladoc Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

According to the issued ratings of 23 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Teladoc Health stock is Buy based on the current 10 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for TDOC. The average twelve-month price target for Teladoc Health is $217.00 with a high price target of $295.00 and a low price target of $153.00.

Teladoc Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $217.00, Teladoc Health has a forecasted upside of 52.8% from its current price of $141.98. Teladoc Health has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health does not currently pay a dividend. Teladoc Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

In the past three months, Teladoc Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,385,864.00 in company stock. Only 6.47% of the stock of Teladoc Health is held by insiders. 79.43% of the stock of Teladoc Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC



Earnings for Teladoc Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.53) to ($1.59) per share. The P/E ratio of Teladoc Health is -25.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Teladoc Health is -25.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Teladoc Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

