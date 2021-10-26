Will stock surge before Earnings results? Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Earnings results for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The business earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.40 earnings per share over the last year ($9.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 12.46% in the coming year, from $15.57 to $17.51 per share. Teledyne Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Teledyne Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Teledyne Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for TDY. The average twelve-month price target for Teledyne Technologies is $522.25 with a high price target of $540.00 and a low price target of $504.00.

Teledyne Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Teledyne Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Teledyne Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

In the past three months, Teledyne Technologies insiders have sold 167.14% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $639,000.00 in company stock and sold $1,707,006.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by insiders. 88.87% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY



Teledyne Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teledyne Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

