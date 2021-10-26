Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Earnings results for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TESSCO Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.79) per share. TESSCO Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. TESSCO Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

like TESSCO Technologies stock less than the stock of other Computer and Technology companies. 58.80% of gave TESSCO Technologies an outperform vote while computer and technology companies recieve an average of 68.01% outperform votes by .

There is not enough analysis data for TESSCO Technologies.

Dividend Strength: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TESSCO Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

In the past three months, TESSCO Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,050.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 24.30% of the stock of TESSCO Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 37.54% of the stock of TESSCO Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS



The P/E ratio of TESSCO Technologies is -8.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TESSCO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

