How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Earnings results for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year (($3.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 4.78% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.63 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-331-1332 with passcode “6466787”.

Analyst Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for TEVA. The average twelve-month price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is $11.40 with a high price target of $14.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

on TEVA’s analyst rating history

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.40, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $10.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.93% next year. This indicates that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

In the past three months, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $506,057.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is held by insiders. 51.08% of the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA



Earnings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 4.78% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here