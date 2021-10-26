Will stock surge before Earnings results? The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Earnings results for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last issued its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm earned $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year ($3.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son are expected to grow by 1.22% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.33 per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for NTB. The average twelve-month price target for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is $38.33 with a high price target of $39.00 and a low price target of $38.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.33, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $39.90. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 57.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.85% next year. This indicates that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

In the past three months, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.98% of the stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB



Earnings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son are expected to grow by 1.22% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 12.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 12.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

