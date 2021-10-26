Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Earnings results for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. The Boeing has generated ($23.25) earnings per share over the last year (($15.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Boeing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to $5.12 per share. The Boeing has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. The Boeing will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

According to the issued ratings of 22 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Boeing stock is Buy based on the current 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for BA. The average twelve-month price target for The Boeing is $268.80 with a high price target of $306.00 and a low price target of $200.00.

The Boeing has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $268.80, The Boeing has a forecasted upside of 26.3% from its current price of $212.87. The Boeing has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing does not currently pay a dividend. The Boeing does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, The Boeing will have a dividend payout ratio of 160.55% in the coming year. This indicates that The Boeing may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

In the past three months, The Boeing insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of The Boeing is held by insiders. 53.13% of the stock of The Boeing is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Boeing (NYSE:BA



Earnings for The Boeing are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to $5.12 per share. The P/E ratio of The Boeing is -13.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

