Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Earnings results for The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Its revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Brink’s has generated $3.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.5. Earnings for The Brink’s are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $4.94 to $5.46 per share. The Brink’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. The Brink’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161279”.

Analyst Opinion on The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Brink’s stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for BCO. The average twelve-month price target for The Brink’s is $94.00 with a high price target of $96.00 and a low price target of $92.00.

on BCO’s analyst rating history

The Brink’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.00, The Brink’s has a forecasted upside of 57.7% from its current price of $59.59. The Brink’s has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Brink’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Brink’s is 21.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Brink’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.65% next year. This indicates that The Brink’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

In the past three months, The Brink’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,194,240.00 in company stock. Only 3.64% of the stock of The Brink’s is held by insiders. 97.89% of the stock of The Brink’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO



Earnings for The Brink’s are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $4.94 to $5.46 per share. The P/E ratio of The Brink’s is 79.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of The Brink’s is 79.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.71. The Brink’s has a P/B Ratio of 14.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here