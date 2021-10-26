The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $115.00

The Charles Schwab stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Charles Schwab stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $115.00. The analysts previously had $97.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Charles Schwab traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $83.93. 1320911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5834420. On Monday, Shares of The Charles Schwab closed at $83.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91.The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $84.49. While on yearly highs and lows, The Charles Schwab today has traded high as $84.49 and has touched $83.11 on the downward trend.

The Charles Schwab Earnings and What to expect:

The Charles Schwab last announced its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business earned $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Charles Schwab has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for The Charles Schwab are expected to grow by 13.06% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.55 per share. The Charles Schwab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of The Charles Schwab is 34.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of The Charles Schwab is 34.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.18. The Charles Schwab has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$82.36 And 5 day price change is $2.34 (2.91%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,479,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $77.95 and 20 day price change is $5.51 (7.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,898,400. 50 day moving average is $74.62 and 50 day price change is $8.88 ( 12.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,318,864. 200 day moving average is $68.91 and 200 day price change is $23.91 (40.54%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,040,482.

Other owners latest trading in The Charles Schwab :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 25,405 which equates to market value of $1.85M and appx 0.20% owners of The Charles Schwab

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 3,427 which equates to market value of $0.25M and appx 0.10% owners of The Charles Schwab

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Destination Wealth Management were 15,872 which equates to market value of $1.16M and appx 0.00% owners of The Charles Schwab

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.66% for The Charles Schwab

