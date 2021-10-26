Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Earnings results for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Its revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The Coca-Cola has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Earnings for The Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.40 per share. The Coca-Cola has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. The Coca-Cola will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Coca-Cola stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for KO. The average twelve-month price target for The Coca-Cola is $61.47 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.47, The Coca-Cola has a forecasted upside of 13.3% from its current price of $54.23. The Coca-Cola has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Coca-Cola has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Coca-Cola is 86.15%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, The Coca-Cola will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.00% next year. This indicates that The Coca-Cola will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

In the past three months, The Coca-Cola insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,739,136.00 in company stock. Only 1.01% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by insiders. 66.67% of the stock of The Coca-Cola is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO



Earnings for The Coca-Cola are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 29.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of The Coca-Cola is 29.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.50. The Coca-Cola has a PEG Ratio of 2.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Coca-Cola has a P/B Ratio of 10.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

