numbers crunched for you before earnings results The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Earnings for The Ensign Group are expected to grow by 9.44% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.71 per share. The Ensign Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Ensign Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for ENSG. The average twelve-month price target for The Ensign Group is $87.40 with a high price target of $100.00 and a low price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.40, The Ensign Group has a forecasted upside of 25.9% from its current price of $69.43. The Ensign Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Ensign Group has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Ensign Group has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Ensign Group is 7.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Ensign Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.66% next year. This indicates that The Ensign Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Ensign Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of The Ensign Group is held by insiders. 87.16% of the stock of The Ensign Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Ensign Group are expected to grow by 9.44% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.71 per share. The P/E ratio of The Ensign Group is 20.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of The Ensign Group is 20.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. The Ensign Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Ensign Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

