Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Earnings results for The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group has generated $9.32 earnings per share over the last year ($13.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for The Hanover Insurance Group are expected to grow by 6.96% in the coming year, from $9.77 to $10.45 per share. The Hanover Insurance Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. The Hanover Insurance Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Hanover Insurance Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for THG. The average twelve-month price target for The Hanover Insurance Group is $146.00 with a high price target of $166.00 and a low price target of $130.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.00, The Hanover Insurance Group has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $132.03. The Hanover Insurance Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Hanover Insurance Group has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Hanover Insurance Group is 30.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Hanover Insurance Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.79% next year. This indicates that The Hanover Insurance Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

In the past three months, The Hanover Insurance Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,427,829.00 in company stock. Only 2.56% of the stock of The Hanover Insurance Group is held by insiders. 84.95% of the stock of The Hanover Insurance Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG



Earnings for The Hanover Insurance Group are expected to grow by 6.96% in the coming year, from $9.77 to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hanover Insurance Group is 9.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of The Hanover Insurance Group is 9.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hanover Insurance Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

