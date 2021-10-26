Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Earnings results for The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm earned $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Kraft Heinz has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Earnings for The Kraft Heinz are expected to decrease by -4.09% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.58 per share. The Kraft Heinz has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. The Kraft Heinz will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Kraft Heinz stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for KHC. The average twelve-month price target for The Kraft Heinz is $38.44 with a high price target of $45.00 and a low price target of $33.00.

The Kraft Heinz has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Kraft Heinz has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Kraft Heinz is 55.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Kraft Heinz will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.02% next year. This indicates that The Kraft Heinz will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

In the past three months, The Kraft Heinz insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,527,893.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of The Kraft Heinz is held by insiders. 61.25% of the stock of The Kraft Heinz is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC



Earnings for The Kraft Heinz are expected to decrease by -4.09% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of The Kraft Heinz is 20.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of The Kraft Heinz is 20.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.50. The Kraft Heinz has a PEG Ratio of 2.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Kraft Heinz has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

