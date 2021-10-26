The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Target Raised by Benchmark Co. to $39.00

The Liberty Braves Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Liberty Braves Group stock Target Raised by Benchmark Co. on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $39.00. The analysts previously had $33.00 target price. Benchmark Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.27. 7296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53078. On Monday, Shares of The Liberty Braves Group closed at $29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. While on yearly highs and lows, The Liberty Braves Group today has traded high as $29.75 and has touched $29.17 on the downward trend.

The Liberty Braves Group Earnings and What to expect:

The Liberty Braves Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.78) diluted earnings per share). The Liberty Braves Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. The Liberty Braves Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

The P/E ratio of The Liberty Braves Group is -16.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Liberty Braves Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.02. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$28.46 And 5 day price change is $1.75 (6.38%) with average volume for 5 day average is 90,280. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.42 and 20 day price change is $1.25 (4.48%) and average 20 day moving volume is 47,835. 50 day moving average is $26.61 and 50 day price change is $2.83 ( 10.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 54,136. 200 day moving average is $27.79 and 200 day price change is $2.92 (11.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 52,874.

Other owners latest trading in The Liberty Braves Group :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 47,108 which equates to market value of $1.27M and appx 0.00% owners of The Liberty Braves Group

On 8/31/2021 shares held by Snider Financial Group were 96,663 which equates to market value of $2.68M and appx 1.30% owners of The Liberty Braves Group

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 259,575 which equates to market value of $7.33M and appx 0.00% owners of The Liberty Braves Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.01% for The Liberty Braves Group

