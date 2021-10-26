Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

Earnings results for The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $72.20 million during the quarter. The St. Joe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.4. The St. Joe has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

like The St. Joe stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 64.80% of gave The St. Joe an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

There is not enough analysis data for The St. Joe.

Dividend Strength: The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe has a dividend yield of 0.69%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The St. Joe has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

In the past three months, The St. Joe insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.90% of the stock of The St. Joe is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 87.98% of the stock of The St. Joe is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE



The P/E ratio of The St. Joe is 51.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of The St. Joe is 51.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. The St. Joe has a P/B Ratio of 4.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here