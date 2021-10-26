Earnings and Growth Analysis : Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Earnings results for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company earned $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific has generated $19.55 earnings per share over the last year ($21.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -9.38% in the coming year, from $22.07 to $20.00 per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Thermo Fisher Scientific will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for TMO. The average twelve-month price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is $615.56 with a high price target of $710.00 and a low price target of $525.00.

on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $615.56, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $607.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a dividend yield of 0.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Thermo Fisher Scientific has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 5.32%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Thermo Fisher Scientific will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.20% next year. This indicates that Thermo Fisher Scientific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

In the past three months, Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,697,401.00 in company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by insiders. 85.50% of the stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO



Earnings for Thermo Fisher Scientific are expected to decrease by -9.38% in the coming year, from $22.07 to $20.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 28.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Thermo Fisher Scientific is 28.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 6.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here