Did they just beat EPS? Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Earnings results for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Earnings for Travel + Leisure are expected to grow by 44.04% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.71 per share. Travel + Leisure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Travel + Leisure will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 800-695-1564.

Analyst Opinion on Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Travel + Leisure stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for TNL. The average twelve-month price target for Travel + Leisure is $71.80 with a high price target of $78.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

Dividend Strength: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure pays a meaningful dividend of 2.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Travel + Leisure does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Travel + Leisure will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.48% next year. This indicates that Travel + Leisure will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

In the past three months, Travel + Leisure insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $65,622.00 in company stock and sold $69,912.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 1.93% of the stock of Travel + Leisure is held by insiders. 87.32% of the stock of Travel + Leisure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL



Earnings for Travel + Leisure are expected to grow by 44.04% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Travel + Leisure is 31.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Travel + Leisure is 31.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 22.05.

