TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $90.00

TriNet Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TriNet Group stock Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $90.00. The analysts previously had $85.00 target price. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TriNet Group traded up $3.79 on Monday, reaching $100.96. 51858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184301. On Monday, Shares of TriNet Group closed at $100.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78.TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $102.43. While on yearly highs and lows, TriNet Group today has traded high as $102.43 and has touched $98.87 on the downward trend.

TriNet Group Earnings and What to expect:

TriNet Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year ($3.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year.

Earnings for TriNet Group are expected to remain at $4.06 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of TriNet Group is 26.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 25.67. TriNet Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$97.05 And 5 day price change is -$1.59 (-1.61%) with average volume for 5 day average is 231,160. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $97.84 and 20 day price change is $1.47 (1.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 175,255. 50 day moving average is $94.67 and 50 day price change is $6.38 ( 7.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 184,624. 200 day moving average is $82.78 and 200 day price change is $14.48 (17.54%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 228,892.

Other owners latest trading in TriNet Group :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Destination Wealth Management were 7,860 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.00% owners of TriNet Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC were 74,580 which equates to market value of $7.05M and appx 0.60% owners of TriNet Group

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 16,600 which equates to market value of $1.57M and appx 0.00% owners of TriNet Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.57% for TriNet Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING