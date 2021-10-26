Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Triumph Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Triumph Bancorp Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp traded down -$0.47 on Monday, reaching $116.16. 16906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177698. Shares of Triumph Bancorp were trading at $116.16 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79.Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $115.70 and a 12 month high of $118.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Triumph Bancorp's today has traded high as $117.19 and has touched $115.70 on the downward trend.

Triumph Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Triumph Bancorp last issued its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($4.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.47% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $3.96 per share. Triumph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Triumph Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.47% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 25.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Triumph Bancorp is 25.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.28. Triumph Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $114.38 And 5 day price change is $7.43 (6.77%) with average volume for 5 day average is 178,614. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $107.91 and 20 day price change is $25.21 (27.41%) and average 20 day moving volume is 167,559. 50 day moving average is $93.00 and 50 day price change is $35.96 ( 44.27%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 148,793. 200 day moving average is $81.79 and 200 day price change is $58.20 (98.68%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 157,631.

Other owners latest trading in Triumph Bancorp :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 2,720 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Triumph Bancorp

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 6,950 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Triumph Bancorp

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Sippican Capital Advisors were 6,877 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.60% owners of Triumph Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.50% for Triumph Bancorp

