Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Earnings results for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year ($7.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Earnings for Tronox are expected to decrease by -0.43% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.33 per share. Tronox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Tronox will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161243”.

Analyst Opinion on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tronox stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for TROX. The average twelve-month price target for Tronox is $28.00 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $24.00.

According to analysts' consensus price target of $28.00, Tronox has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $26.24. Tronox has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tronox has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tronox is 71.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tronox will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.17% next year. This indicates that Tronox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

In the past three months, Tronox insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Tronox is held by insiders. 66.55% of the stock of Tronox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tronox (NYSE:TROX



Earnings for Tronox are expected to decrease by -0.43% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 3.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 3.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.48. Tronox has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

