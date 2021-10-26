TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $35.00

TrueBlue stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TrueBlue stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $35.00. The analysts previously had $31.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TrueBlue traded down -$3.52 on Monday, reaching $29.36. 92030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179503. On Monday, Shares of TrueBlue closed at $29.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.91. While on yearly highs and lows, TrueBlue today has traded high as $31.29 and has touched $28.73 on the downward trend.

TrueBlue Earnings and What to expect:

TrueBlue last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 24th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 23.53% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.89 per share.

The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is 28.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is 28.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 24.56. TrueBlue has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$31.76 And 5 day price change is $1.76 (5.69%) with average volume for 5 day average is 139,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.45 and 20 day price change is $4.10 (14.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 154,275. 50 day moving average is $28.33 and 50 day price change is $6.47 ( 24.68%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 159,694. 200 day moving average is $25.35 and 200 day price change is $13.09 (66.79%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 183,523.

Other owners latest trading in TrueBlue :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 87,191 which equates to market value of $2.36M and appx 0.00% owners of TrueBlue

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 35,800 which equates to market value of $0.97M and appx 0.10% owners of TrueBlue

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Everence Capital Management Inc. were 23,390 which equates to market value of $0.63M and appx 0.10% owners of TrueBlue

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.11% for TrueBlue

