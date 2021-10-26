Earnings and Growth Analysis : TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Earnings results for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company earned $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.3. Earnings for TTM Technologies are expected to grow by 19.33% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.42 per share. TTM Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. TTM Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for TTM Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for TTMI. The average twelve-month price target for TTM Technologies is $17.75 with a high price target of $19.25 and a low price target of $16.00.

TTM Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. TTM Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. TTM Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

In the past three months, TTM Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $251,676.00 in company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of TTM Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI



The P/E ratio of TTM Technologies is 75.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of TTM Technologies is 75.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. TTM Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

