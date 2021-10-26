Earnings and Growth Analysis : Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Earnings results for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year (($4.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Twilio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.91) per share. Twilio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Twilio will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7041688”.

Analyst Opinion on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

According to the issued ratings of 25 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Twilio stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for TWLO. The average twelve-month price target for Twilio is $469.26 with a high price target of $550.00 and a low price target of $330.00.

Twilio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $469.26, Twilio has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $358.17. Twilio has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio does not currently pay a dividend. Twilio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

In the past three months, Twilio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,878,612.00 in company stock. Only 4.96% of the stock of Twilio is held by insiders. 77.67% of the stock of Twilio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO



Earnings for Twilio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($2.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -80.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -80.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twilio has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

