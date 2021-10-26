Wall street estimates Earnings report Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Earnings results for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year ($3.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.1. Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 20.73% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.94 per share. Tyler Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Tyler Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160514”.

Analyst Opinion on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Tyler Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for TYL. The average twelve-month price target for Tyler Technologies is $525.84 with a high price target of $585.00 and a low price target of $405.00.

Tyler Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $525.84, Tyler Technologies has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $532.41. Tyler Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Tyler Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

In the past three months, Tyler Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,036,591.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Tyler Technologies is held by insiders. 90.66% of the stock of Tyler Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL



Earnings for Tyler Technologies are expected to grow by 20.73% in the coming year, from $4.92 to $5.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 143.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Tyler Technologies is 143.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Tyler Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 10.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

