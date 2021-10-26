Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Earnings results for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean last released its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm earned $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year ($2.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 10.58% in the coming year, from $3.59 to $3.97 per share. Ultra Clean has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ultra Clean will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160642”.

Analyst Opinion on Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ultra Clean stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for UCTT. The average twelve-month price target for Ultra Clean is $67.00 with a high price target of $71.00 and a low price target of $59.00.

on UCTT’s analyst rating history

Ultra Clean has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Ultra Clean has a forecasted upside of 55.9% from its current price of $42.98. Ultra Clean has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean does not currently pay a dividend. Ultra Clean does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

In the past three months, Ultra Clean insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $215,504.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by insiders. 80.19% of the stock of Ultra Clean is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT



Earnings for Ultra Clean are expected to grow by 10.58% in the coming year, from $3.59 to $3.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 20.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Ultra Clean is 20.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Ultra Clean has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ultra Clean has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

