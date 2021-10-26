Earnings and Growth Analysis : United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Earnings results for United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Earnings for United Microelectronics are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.88 per share. United Microelectronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. United Microelectronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for United Microelectronics stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for UMC. The average twelve-month price target for United Microelectronics is $7.30 with a high price target of $7.30 and a low price target of $7.30.

United Microelectronics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.30, United Microelectronics has a forecasted downside of 30.3% from its current price of $10.48. United Microelectronics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United Microelectronics has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Microelectronics is 52.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Microelectronics will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that United Microelectronics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

In the past three months, United Microelectronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.00% of the stock of United Microelectronics is held by insiders. Only 3.59% of the stock of United Microelectronics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC



Earnings for United Microelectronics are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.88 per share. The P/E ratio of United Microelectronics is 16.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of United Microelectronics is 16.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. United Microelectronics has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. United Microelectronics has a P/B Ratio of 3.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

