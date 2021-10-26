Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Earnings results for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.15. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals has generated $17.44 earnings per share over the last year ($13.78 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Earnings for United Rentals are expected to grow by 15.79% in the coming year, from $21.66 to $25.08 per share. United Rentals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. United Rentals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2488855”.

Analyst Opinion on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for United Rentals stock is Buy based on the current 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for URI. The average twelve-month price target for United Rentals is $326.67 with a high price target of $405.00 and a low price target of $200.00.

United Rentals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $326.67, United Rentals has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $366.26. United Rentals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals does not currently pay a dividend. United Rentals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

In the past three months, United Rentals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of United Rentals is held by insiders. 88.94% of the stock of United Rentals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Rentals (NYSE:URI



The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 26.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of United Rentals is 26.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. United Rentals has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. United Rentals has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

