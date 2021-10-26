Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Earnings results for United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. United States Lime & Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

Dividend Strength: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United States Lime & Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

In the past three months, United States Lime & Minerals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $547,783.00 in company stock. Only 2.05% of the stock of United States Lime & Minerals is held by insiders. Only 25.71% of the stock of United States Lime & Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM



The P/E ratio of United States Lime & Minerals is 19.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of United States Lime & Minerals is 19.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. United States Lime & Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

