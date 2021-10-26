How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Earnings results for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Therapeutics has generated $11.54 earnings per share over the last year ($10.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 40.29% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $15.53 per share. United Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for United Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 8 buy ratings for UTHR. The average twelve-month price target for United Therapeutics is $224.38 with a high price target of $275.00 and a low price target of $196.00.

United Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $224.38, United Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $191.34. United Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. United Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

In the past three months, United Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,322,420.00 in company stock. 12.10% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 94.95% of the stock of United Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)



Earnings for United Therapeutics are expected to grow by 40.29% in the coming year, from $11.07 to $15.53 per share. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 18.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of United Therapeutics is 18.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. United Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

