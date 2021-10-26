Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Earnings results for Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year ($0.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for Universal Insurance are expected to grow by 2.08% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.45 per share. Universal Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Universal Insurance will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3793583”.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Dividend Strength: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.74%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Universal Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.12% next year. This indicates that Universal Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

In the past three months, Universal Insurance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $816,200.00 in company stock. 17.00% of the stock of Universal Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.46% of the stock of Universal Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Universal Insurance is 15.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Universal Insurance is 15.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Universal Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

