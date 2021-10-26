Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Earnings results for Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm earned $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Univest Financial are expected to decrease by -17.42% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $2.37 per share. Univest Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Univest Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10160789”.

Analyst Opinion on Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Univest Financial stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for UVSP. The average twelve-month price target for Univest Financial is $27.00 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

Univest Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Univest Financial has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $29.12. Univest Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Univest Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Univest Financial is 48.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Univest Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.76% next year. This indicates that Univest Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

In the past three months, Univest Financial insiders have bought 43,625.93% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,806.00 in company stock and sold $27.00 in company stock. Only 2.45% of the stock of Univest Financial is held by insiders. 70.62% of the stock of Univest Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP



Earnings for Univest Financial are expected to decrease by -17.42% in the coming year, from $2.87 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Univest Financial is 8.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Univest Financial is 8.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Univest Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

