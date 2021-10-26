Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $28.00

Unum Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Unum Group stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $28.00. The analysts previously had $24.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Unum Group traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $28.46. 529914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4644073. On Monday, Shares of Unum Group closed at $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98. While on yearly highs and lows, Unum Group today has traded high as $28.55 and has touched $27.98 on the downward trend.

Unum Group Earnings and What to expect:

Unum Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The business earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year ($3.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Earnings for Unum Group are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $4.84 to $5.40 per share. Unum Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Unum Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “764052”.

The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 8.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Unum Group is 8.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.28. Unum Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Unum Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$28.06 And 5 day price change is $0.33 (1.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,501,349. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $27.21 and 20 day price change is $3.45 (13.92%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,744,862. 50 day moving average is $26.30 and 50 day price change is $1.58 ( 5.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,419,437. 200 day moving average is $27.42 and 200 day price change is $4.69 (19.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,492,811.

Other owners latest trading in Unum Group :

On 10/26/2021 shares held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC were 90,749 which equates to market value of $2.27M and appx 0.20% owners of Unum Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Naples Global Advisors LLC were 37,845 which equates to market value of $0.95M and appx 0.10% owners of Unum Group

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Convergence Investment Partners LLC were 34,637 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.50% owners of Unum Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.79% for Unum Group

