Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Earnings results for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm earned $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Upwork are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.20) per share. Upwork has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Upwork will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Upwork stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for UPWK. The average twelve-month price target for Upwork is $63.00 with a high price target of $77.00 and a low price target of $39.00.

Upwork has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Upwork has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $60.02. Upwork has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork does not currently pay a dividend. Upwork does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

In the past three months, Upwork insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,042,686.00 in company stock. 25.30% of the stock of Upwork is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.45% of the stock of Upwork is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK



Earnings for Upwork are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Upwork is -300.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Upwork has a P/B Ratio of 24.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

