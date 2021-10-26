Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Urban Outfitters stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Urban Outfitters Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Strong-Buy.

Shares of Urban Outfitters traded down -$0.05 on Monday, reaching $31.52. 401352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1602233. Shares of Urban Outfitters were trading at $31.52 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.10. While on yearly highs and lows, Urban Outfitters's today has traded high as $32.10 and has touched $31.25 on the downward trend.

Urban Outfitters Earnings and What to expect:

Urban Outfitters last released its quarterly earnings data on August 23rd, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company earned $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Urban Outfitters has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Urban Outfitters are expected to decrease by -8.73% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.03 per share. Urban Outfitters has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 22nd, 2021. Urban Outfitters will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 22nd at 5:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

The P/E ratio of Urban Outfitters is 10.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Urban Outfitters is 10.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 20.84. Urban Outfitters has a PEG Ratio of 0.52. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Urban Outfitters has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $30.97 And 5 day price change is $1.06 (3.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,171,534. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $30.29 and 20 day price change is -$0.03 (-0.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,462,259. 50 day moving average is $32.34 and 50 day price change is -$5.86 ( -15.64%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,965,975. 200 day moving average is $35.11 and 200 day price change is $2.97 (10.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,773,038.

Other owners latest trading in Urban Outfitters :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 100,890 which equates to market value of $3M and appx 0.00% owners of Urban Outfitters

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 36,900 which equates to market value of $1.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Urban Outfitters

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 7,300 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Urban Outfitters

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.71% for Urban Outfitters

