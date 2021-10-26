Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Earnings results for Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business earned $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Earnings for Vale are expected to decrease by -14.91% in the coming year, from $5.70 to $4.85 per share. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Vale stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for VALE. The average twelve-month price target for Vale is $18.01 with a high price target of $26.00 and a low price target of $12.50.

Vale has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.01, Vale has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $13.90. Vale has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 22.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Vale has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vale is 142.65%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Vale will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.06% next year. This indicates that Vale will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vale (NYSE:VALE)

In the past three months, Vale insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.60% of the stock of Vale is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vale (NYSE:VALE



The P/E ratio of Vale is 4.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Vale is 4.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.47. Vale has a PEG Ratio of 0.10. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vale has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

