Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Target Raised by Argus to $93.00

Valero Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Valero Energy stock Target Raised by Argus on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $93.00. The analysts previously had $83.00 target price. Argus’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Valero Energy traded down -$0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.65. 152117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3691675. On Monday, Shares of Valero Energy closed at $82.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63.Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Valero Energy today has traded high as $82.87 and has touched $81.91 on the downward trend.

Valero Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Valero Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Valero Energy has generated ($3.12) earnings per share over the last year (($3.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Valero Energy are expected to grow by 2,605.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $5.41 per share. Valero Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Valero Energy are expected to grow by 2,605.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $5.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Valero Energy is -24.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Valero Energy has a PEG Ratio of 57.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Valero Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$81.37 And 5 day price change is $4.56 (5.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,734,100. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $77.13 and 20 day price change is $11.91 (16.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,720,125. 50 day moving average is $69.77 and 50 day price change is $16.44 ( 24.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,686,256. 200 day moving average is $71.63 and 200 day price change is $24.98 (43.29%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,930,923.

Other owners latest trading in Valero Energy :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Rockland Trust Co. were 12,325 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.10% owners of Valero Energy

On 10/25/2021 shares held by OLD National Bancorp IN were 49,348 which equates to market value of $3.48M and appx 0.10% owners of Valero Energy

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Campbell Wealth Management were 3,423 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.10% owners of Valero Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.92% for Valero Energy

