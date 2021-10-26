Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Earnings results for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business earned $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. Earnings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 51.52% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $1.00 per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for VNDA. The average twelve-month price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is $18.00 with a high price target of $22.00 and a low price target of $14.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Vanda Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

In the past three months, Vanda Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $837,220.00 in company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA



Earnings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 51.52% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 31.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals is 31.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

