Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vapotherm stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vapotherm Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Vapotherm traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $22.21. 60078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157876. Shares of Vapotherm were trading at $22.21 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.46. While on yearly highs and lows, Vapotherm's today has traded high as $22.57 and has touched $21.50 on the downward trend.

Vapotherm Earnings and What to expect:

Vapotherm last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vapotherm has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vapotherm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($2.11) per share. Vapotherm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Vapotherm will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 647-362-9199 with passcode “6585549”.

Earnings for Vapotherm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($2.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Vapotherm is -9.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vapotherm has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.15 And 5 day price change is $1.01 (4.78%) with average volume for 5 day average is 69,520. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.05 and 20 day price change is -$1.35 (-5.74%) and average 20 day moving volume is 122,935. 50 day moving average is $24.67 and 50 day price change is -$4.01 ( -15.33%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 171,900. 200 day moving average is $24.69 and 200 day price change is -$9.26 (-29.48%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 253,253.

Other owners latest trading in Vapotherm :

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 65,766 which equates to market value of $1.46M and appx 0.20% owners of Vapotherm

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 32,997 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Vapotherm

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 23,070 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Vapotherm

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.45% for Vapotherm

