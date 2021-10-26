Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Earnings results for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year ($0.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.5. Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 26.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.26 per share. Vertiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Vertiv will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Vertiv stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for VRT. The average twelve-month price target for Vertiv is $27.00 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Vertiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Vertiv has a forecasted upside of 11.5% from its current price of $24.21. Vertiv has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv has a dividend yield of 0.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vertiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vertiv is 1.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vertiv will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.79% next year. This indicates that Vertiv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

In the past three months, Vertiv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of Vertiv is held by insiders. 95.06% of the stock of Vertiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT



Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 26.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is 83.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is 83.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Vertiv has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vertiv has a P/B Ratio of 16.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

