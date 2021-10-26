Should you short it before the Earnings result? : VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Earnings results for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.98 per share. VICI Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. VICI Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7089309”.

Analyst Opinion on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for VICI Properties stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for VICI. The average twelve-month price target for VICI Properties is $34.54 with a high price target of $47.00 and a low price target of $28.50.

VICI Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.54, VICI Properties has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $30.19. VICI Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VICI Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of VICI Properties is 87.80%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, VICI Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.73% next year. This indicates that VICI Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

In the past three months, VICI Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,325.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of VICI Properties is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI



Earnings for VICI Properties are expected to grow by 6.45% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 13.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of VICI Properties is 13.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. VICI Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VICI Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

