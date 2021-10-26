Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Earnings results for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Viking Therapeutics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year (($0.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viking Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($1.18) per share. Viking Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Viking Therapeutics stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for VKTX. The average twelve-month price target for Viking Therapeutics is $16.00 with a high price target of $21.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

on VKTX’s analyst rating history

Viking Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Viking Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 180.7% from its current price of $5.70. Viking Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Viking Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

In the past three months, Viking Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Viking Therapeutics is held by insiders. 48.68% of the stock of Viking Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX



Earnings for Viking Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($1.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Viking Therapeutics is -8.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Viking Therapeutics is -8.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Viking Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

