Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Earnings results for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $210.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners has generated $16.20 earnings per share over the last year ($21.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Virtus Investment Partners are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $35.76 to $42.66 per share. Virtus Investment Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Virtus Investment Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2171665”.

Analyst Opinion on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Virtus Investment Partners stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for VRTS. The average twelve-month price target for Virtus Investment Partners is $327.33 with a high price target of $400.00 and a low price target of $267.00.

Virtus Investment Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $327.33, Virtus Investment Partners has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $332.95. Virtus Investment Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Virtus Investment Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 20.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Virtus Investment Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.69% next year. This indicates that Virtus Investment Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

In the past three months, Virtus Investment Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $562,359.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of Virtus Investment Partners is held by insiders. 82.13% of the stock of Virtus Investment Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS



Earnings for Virtus Investment Partners are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $35.76 to $42.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 15.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Virtus Investment Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

