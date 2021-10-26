Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Earnings results for Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm earned $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year (($0.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vista Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 171.15% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $1.41 per share. Vista Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Vista Oil & Gas stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for VIST. The average twelve-month price target for Vista Oil & Gas is $8.50 with a high price target of $8.50 and a low price target of $8.50.

Vista Oil & Gas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Vista Oil & Gas has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $6.91. Vista Oil & Gas has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas does not currently pay a dividend. Vista Oil & Gas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

In the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.56% of the stock of Vista Oil & Gas is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST



Earnings for Vista Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 171.15% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Vista Oil & Gas is -18.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vista Oil & Gas is -18.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vista Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

