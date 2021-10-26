Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Target Raised by BTIG Research to $60.00

Vocera Communications stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vocera Communications stock Target Raised by BTIG Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $60.00. The analysts previously had $55.00 target price. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Vocera Communications traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $50.07. 5584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238423. On Monday, Shares of Vocera Communications closed at $50.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $55.60. While on yearly highs and lows, Vocera Communications today has traded high as $50.24 and has touched $49.62 on the downward trend.

Vocera Communications Earnings and What to expect:

Vocera Communications last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.01) per share. Vocera Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Vocera Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Vocera Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Vocera Communications is -292.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vocera Communications is -292.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vocera Communications has a P/B Ratio of 8.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$49.70 And 5 day price change is $0.78 (1.59%) with average volume for 5 day average is 144,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.56 and 20 day price change is $4.33 (9.53%) and average 20 day moving volume is 209,875. 50 day moving average is $47.15 and 50 day price change is $3.72 ( 8.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 249,674. 200 day moving average is $41.92 and 200 day price change is $6.43 (14.84%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 331,788.

Other owners latest trading in Vocera Communications :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. were 13,253 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Vocera Communications

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC were 2,946,628 which equates to market value of $134.84M and appx 1.90% owners of Vocera Communications

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 12,512 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of Vocera Communications

In total Institutional ownership equates to for Vocera Communications

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING