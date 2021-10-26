Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vroom stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vroom Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Vroom traded down -$0.34 on Monday, reaching $19.89. 818504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1784187. Shares of Vroom were trading at $19.89 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.Vroom has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $53.33. While on yearly highs and lows, Vroom's today has traded high as $20.47 and has touched $19.82 on the downward trend.

Vroom Earnings and What to expect:

Vroom last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($2.47) per share. Vroom has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. Vroom will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($2.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Vroom is -11.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vroom has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.06 And 5 day price change is -$2.57 (-11.25%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,195,312. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.47 and 20 day price change is -$3.34 (-14.15%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,431,523. 50 day moving average is $23.95 and 50 day price change is -$8.83 ( -30.34%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,797,301. 200 day moving average is $36.63 and 200 day price change is -$20.03 (-49.70%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,350,216.

Other owners latest trading in Vroom :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Minot Wealth Management LLC were 31,462 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.10% owners of Vroom

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 11,835,357 which equates to market value of $261.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Vroom

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC were 3,776,968 which equates to market value of $83.36M and appx 0.50% owners of Vroom

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 96.42% for Vroom

