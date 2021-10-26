How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Earnings results for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company earned $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.3. Earnings for VSE are expected to grow by 45.16% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $4.05 per share. VSE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. VSE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723642”.

Analyst Opinion on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for VSE stock is Buy based on the current 5 buy ratings for VSEC. The average twelve-month price target for VSE is $62.00 with a high price target of $65.00 and a low price target of $60.00.

VSE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.00, VSE has a forecasted upside of 22.4% from its current price of $50.64. VSE has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. VSE does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of VSE is 13.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, VSE will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.89% next year. This indicates that VSE will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

In the past three months, VSE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.40% of the stock of VSE is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 78.99% of the stock of VSE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC



Earnings for VSE are expected to grow by 45.16% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $4.05 per share. The P/E ratio of VSE is 70.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of VSE is 70.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.58. VSE has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

