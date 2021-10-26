Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $219.00

Vulcan Materials stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vulcan Materials stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $219.00. The analysts previously had $214.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Vulcan Materials traded down -$1.94 on Monday, reaching $189.04. 40626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903594. On Monday, Shares of Vulcan Materials closed at $189.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.25.Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17. While on yearly highs and lows, Vulcan Materials today has traded high as $191.52 and has touched $188.15 on the downward trend.

Vulcan Materials Earnings and What to expect:

Vulcan Materials last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vulcan Materials has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year ($5.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. Earnings for Vulcan Materials are expected to grow by 20.43% in the coming year, from $5.09 to $6.13 per share. Vulcan Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 38.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Vulcan Materials is 38.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.51. Vulcan Materials has a P/B Ratio of 4.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$185.21 And 5 day price change is $10.33 (5.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 616,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $176.67 and 20 day price change is $12.64 (7.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 847,420. 50 day moving average is $178.82 and 50 day price change is $1.08 ( 0.57%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 796,582. 200 day moving average is $174.25 and 200 day price change is $28.04 (17.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 784,845.

Other owners latest trading in Vulcan Materials :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Harvey Capital Management Inc. were 22,525 which equates to market value of $3.81M and appx 1.30% owners of Vulcan Materials

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Howard Capital Management Group LLC were 148,734 which equates to market value of $25.16M and appx 2.30% owners of Vulcan Materials

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC were 33,445 which equates to market value of $5.66M and appx 0.50% owners of Vulcan Materials

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.71% for Vulcan Materials

