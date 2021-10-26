Wall street estimates Earnings report Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Earnings results for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Its revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 13.65% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.58 per share. Waste Connections has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Waste Connections will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21998075”.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Waste Connections stock is Buy based on the current 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for WCN. The average twelve-month price target for Waste Connections is $134.38 with a high price target of $146.00 and a low price target of $124.00.

on WCN

Waste Connections has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.13, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $134.38, Waste Connections has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $131.99. Waste Connections has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Connections has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Connections is 31.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Connections will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.91% next year. This indicates that Waste Connections will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

In the past three months, Waste Connections insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.35% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by insiders. 79.99% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN



Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 13.65% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 55.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 55.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.71. Waste Connections has a PEG Ratio of 3.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Connections has a P/B Ratio of 5.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

